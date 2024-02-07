4,957,813 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,957,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,844,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.57% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock traded up 0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 48.57. The company had a trading volume of 277,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 49.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.60.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

