49,291 Shares in two (NYSE:TWOA) Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TWO by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO Price Performance

TWO stock remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454. two has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

