408,933 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,176,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.49% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,419,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 2,830,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,703. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

