19,493 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in Block by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

