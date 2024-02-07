1,590 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 119,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.3% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.59. 1,392,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,131. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

