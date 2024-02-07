128,105 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $276,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.