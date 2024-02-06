ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Up 7.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 1,519,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,531,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

