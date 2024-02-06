Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

