XXEC Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XXEC Inc. cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 3.2% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.