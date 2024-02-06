XXEC Inc. Acquires 15,757 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,718,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,275 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 135,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,741,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,531,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

