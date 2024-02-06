Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.13

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 138232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

