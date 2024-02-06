XPO (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect XPO to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 307.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
