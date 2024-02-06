XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.56. XPeng shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3,817,420 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after buying an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $21,058,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $14,974,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

