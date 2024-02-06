Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Hits $0.0743 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $691,666.07 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.189636 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0698381 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $488,168.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

