Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,822,000.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.