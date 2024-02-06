Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,822,000.
Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.42.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
