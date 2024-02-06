Windle Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 3.8% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,459. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

