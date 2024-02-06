Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.40-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.97 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $17.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,170. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $268.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day moving average of $226.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

