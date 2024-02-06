Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.43.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $15.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.74. 396,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,239. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $266.36. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.