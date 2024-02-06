Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.43.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
