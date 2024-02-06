William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of -144.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,117,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,176,552 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

