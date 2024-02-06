Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
