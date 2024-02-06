Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

