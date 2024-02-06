WEX (NYSE:WEX) Trading Down 2.9%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.09 and last traded at $193.09. Approximately 177,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 304,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

