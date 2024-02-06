WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

