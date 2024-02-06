WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

WRK stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.