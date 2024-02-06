Westchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,434 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of MCAA stock remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

