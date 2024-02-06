Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Slam accounts for 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Slam worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Slam by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Slam by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAM remained flat at $10.91 on Tuesday. 13,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,142. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

