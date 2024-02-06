Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 123,418 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,418 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 801,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 296,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

