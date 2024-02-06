Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 25.2% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN stock remained flat at $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.91.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

