Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,433 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALSA remained flat at $11.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,009. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

