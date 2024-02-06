Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares during the period. Enphys Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 4.34% of Enphys Acquisition worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFYS. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 56.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 697,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 250,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 1,245.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 641,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 593,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFYS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

