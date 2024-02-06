Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,660,374 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,660,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,352,000. Capri makes up 2.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,231,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,347,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,038,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

CPRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.