Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,016,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,475,000. Sovos Brands comprises 1.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,173,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,845 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

SOVO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,219. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $282,796.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 326,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,526.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,801 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

