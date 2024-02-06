Westchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 4.91% of Mars Acquisition worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARX. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mars Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MARX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Mars Acquisition Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

