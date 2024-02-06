Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

MQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 697,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 23.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marqeta by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 166,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

