Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.