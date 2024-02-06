Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $91.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.92.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WEC opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.