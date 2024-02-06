Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $540.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.32. 1,964,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,839. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

