WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$5.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$5.50 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Desjardins cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.30.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
