Wedbush Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

SKX stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

