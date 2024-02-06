Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $55.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.