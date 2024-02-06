Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.38.

Waters Price Performance

WAT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.18. The stock had a trading volume of 406,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,848. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.56 and a 200 day moving average of $284.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

