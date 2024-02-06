Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Boosted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 4.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $301,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 247,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,603. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.