Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

