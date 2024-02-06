Vivo Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Vivo Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULC. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,116,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 940,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 541,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 179,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,647. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

