Vivo Capital LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,494 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $860,287.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,583.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,177. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 212,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,839. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

DYN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

