Vivo Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,404 shares during the quarter. Delcath Systems comprises 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 12.14% of Delcath Systems worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 59,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,217. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Vojo Vukovic bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vojo Vukovic bought 60,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Pennell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 224,000 shares of company stock worth $561,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.