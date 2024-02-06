Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VSTO. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.