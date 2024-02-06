Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 9.6% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Shares of V traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.14. 1,735,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

