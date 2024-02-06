Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 99,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $275.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

