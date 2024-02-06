VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

