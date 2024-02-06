Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.85

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.85 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.25 ($1.22), with a volume of 9066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.25 ($1.22).

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £28.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vianet Group news, insider Stella Panu purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($65,814.22). In other news, insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,063.43). Also, insider Stella Panu bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($65,814.22). Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

